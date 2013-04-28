the carbon based mistake issues 9 and 10 [limited quantities]

I haven’t had these issues available for purchase on my website for some time, I only have a very small quantity of them left. I’ve saved these for conventions instead, however In an attempt to clean up my site I have spent the entire week redesigning the SHOP page, and fixing links and such, and even though it’s not entirely complete I think it’s on its way. In celebration I’ve decided to make these issues 9 and 10 of the carbon based mistake available on-line for however long I have copies to sell. The first time I tried to make a book was with issue 9, I continued the experiment when making issues 10 and 11 before due to lack of proper machines I went back to the standard saddle stitching style zine, which only renewed my love for stapled zines. Perfect binding is a hell of a lot of fun to do, and as soon as I’m able I’ll start doing it again, but I love stapled zines so much I don’t think I’ll ever entirely stop making them. Here’s some info about issue 9 and 10:

Issue 9 won a design award in Print magazine Regional Design Award 2003 and is sub-titled (sic), which is defined as being used within brackets to indicate that what proceeds it is written intentionally or is copied verbatim from the original, even if it appears to be a mistake. It’s a big square issue, measuring 8″ H X 8″W and is 93 pages including 2 inserts, a chicago screw that holds the issue closed, perfect bound with an easel on the back that can be opened up for magazine to stand upright, and 3 custom-made stickers included in each issue. [samples can be viewed here]

Issue 10 won an award in Print Magazine’s Regional Design Annual 2004 is sub-titled The Noise Between Stations. It measures 7.5″ H X 5.5″W and runs over 100 pages long. Inside is a mini cd-rom (pc and mac and horribly out-dated) which includes an 140 page pdf file of previously published work and the entire text to the sold out, never to be reprinted issue 3 of the carbon based mistake with 5 surprise pdf files for printing as stickers. a digital book version of issue 10 in an also equally horribly out-dated Palm Pilot format are also to be found inside. It was perfect bound in 20th century library style and includes 19 short stories rejected by McSweeney’s. [samples can be viewed here]

Both issues are $10 each.

Issue 9:





Issue 10:





