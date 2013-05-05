Posted on

AxP Submission: Zines by Red Velvet and Company

The forth submission to the Art Exchange Program is from Red Velvet and her friends. Red Velvet is from Memphis Tennessee and along with illustrator Catfish Koifish created a zine called “Where Are You Going?”, packaged with a mix tape accompaniment, it’s described as an interactive zine for explorers of new homes. The zine consists of  journal entries and email exchanges during her transition to Memphis. It’s purpose to let others know that they aren’t alone when seeing a new place for the first time or adjusting to new changes in employment, life, and love. Her other zine is called “Catherinette” and is co-written with Severity Chaste. A Catherinette was a traditional French label for girls of 25 years old who were still unmarried by the Feast of saint Catherine, November 25th. The day marked a celebration where everyone wished them a fast end to their single-hood. The zine is a re-imagining of spinsterhood for the 21st century by modern spinsters who are independent women who are not defined by their relationships, both harlots and homebodies taking spinsterhood back for the eccentrics of the world.

  1. i was given my st’s card on my 18th birthday by a very catholic friend of the family. that’s when i learned that st. catherine is the patron saint of old maids and also firemen, weirdly enough…

