AxP Submission: 1-800-KRAVLOX by Isabel Reidy

1-800- KRAVLOX is a first time zine/mini-comic created by Isabel Reidy, from Trumansburg, NY. It was created in a comic class taught by none other than good ol’ Jeffrey Brown and is about an inter-demintional phone sex operator. When Isabel isn’t drawing she also plays in a country band called Dixie Lou & The Realbads. Isabel once included 1-800- KRAVLOX along with an application for a position at a bar, she was not hired.

To learn more about Izzy, visit her website:

www.sharkmancomixxx.tumblr.com

To purchase a copy of 1-800- KRAVLOX:

www.quimbys.com/store/5806

From her website:

Advertisements