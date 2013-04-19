Posted on

AxP Submission: 1-800-KRAVLOX by Isabel Reidy

1-800-KRAVLOX © Isabel Reidy - sharkmancomixxx.tumblr.com
1-800-KRAVLOX © Isabel Reidy – sharkmancomixxx.tumblr.com

1-800- KRAVLOX is a first time zine/mini-comic created by Isabel Reidy, from Trumansburg, NY. It was created in a comic class taught by none other than good ol’ Jeffrey Brown and is about an inter-demintional phone sex operator. When Isabel isn’t drawing she also plays in a country band called Dixie Lou & The Realbads. Isabel once included 1-800- KRAVLOX along with an application for a position at a bar, she was not hired.

To learn more about Izzy, visit her website:
www.sharkmancomixxx.tumblr.com

To purchase a copy of 1-800- KRAVLOX:
www.quimbys.com/store/5806

From her website: 

Love is a Lie © Isabel Reidy - sharkmancomixxx.tumblr.com
Love is a Lie © Isabel Reidy – sharkmancomixxx.tumblr.com
Advertisements

Published by: marc calvary

eternally residing in new york, the carbon based mistake currently takes the form of zines, photography, writing, blasphemy, design, art, and printing. thecarbonbasedmistake.com - publish and be damned

Leave a comment

This website is inactive, I have moved to www.thecarbonbasedmistake.com

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s