the carbon based mistake / art exchange program / cherrypepper / RCoS

is now at: www.thecarbonbasedmistake.com it’s OFFICIAL!

I have moved the carbon based mistake and all side projects away from wordpress. Update your links if you have any. All URLs should forward, but who the hell knows? I’m just making all this up as I go.

If you’ve subscribed to any of my projects (the carbon based mistake, the art exchange program, cherrypepper, or the reformed church of satan) you will now be receiving updates via MailChimp, because the name is cool. Everyone loves Monkeys, or at least they should…

If for some reason you’ve since decided that a Marc-less life is exactly what you need to fulfill your dreams, I will not hold it against you. Just unsubscribe from the MailChimp email when you get it today.

If for some reason you DON’T get the MailChimp email later today, it’s because your email address was not on the file I exported from wordpress… just go to the new site and subscribe on either the about page or the blog page.

Thanks again for following what I make, I promise the MailChimp emails will not be annoying.

