AxP 2014 Winners Announced!

Once again the artistic women of the world have shown their dominance by continuing to create and embarrassingly show-up their male counterparts by producing such a kick-ass collection of work that I’m amazed any men still make zines. Although according to this contest, maybe they don’t anymore… Men? Are you still making zines? Only one zine was submitted by a man this year… and even that zine was co-authored by a woman… Shame on you XY’ers, shame on you.

I spoke about my niece Leilani last year, and even have her zine available on my website, but once again I just need to speak about her again. So deal with it, I’m a proud grandpa. (She is technically my second cousin, but her mom and I refer to each other as brother and sister, so I call Leilani my Niece, but when she was born I thought it would be funny to teach her to call me Grandpa, so she is 4 years old now and calls me Grandpa Marc, and I know I’ve told that story too many times but it’s my proudest accomplishment so expect to hear about it again). At 4 years old she not only has had a zine published of her photography (ok it helps to be related to someone who makes zines, ether way it’s a cool zine) and has just recently finished her second short story about a Ghost who wanders into libraries and checks out books that fart and there are trees and love and how awesome is that? I am so thankful that she is growing up with all these strong women as inspiration. My girlfriend, my sister, my mom, my friends – these are all awesome women! She’s got such a powerful collection of influence all around her, and seeing these women who’ve submitted to this grant makes me glad to know that they aren’t just within her circle, but that these influences will be all around her and when she grows up and enters the world she won’t be alone.

I started this small grant because I’ve always wished I could do something like this, but thought I needed to be rich. As I grew older it became more and more obvious that I wasn’t likely to ever be rich. But when you create art you are a part of something bigger, you are a part of a growing history of influences, all art is perpetual. And this is my way of thanking those that contribute to it. This year I increased the money prizes, having cash prizes for all 3 places in each category – next year I might not be able to do that. The money comes 100% from my own pocket, no advertisements or promotional stickers or labels will be put on the zines I make for the winners. I encourage you to start a small grant, make a zine, paint a picture, write a story, create a song, contribute to this history.

See you next year!

– Marc Calvary / Woodside, New York / 2014

AND NOW FOR THE 2014 WINNERS:

FIRST PLACE WINNERS -click on names for more information –

OLD-TIMER:

The Art Exchange Program’s Printer Hero Award – 2014

Celeste Fichter

“That’s Entertainment”

$150.00 USD

100 copies of their zine

PaperPro 1610 Long Reach Stapler

Fiskars 9 Inch Cuts+More 5-in-1 Multi-Purpose Titanium Coated Scissors

The Printer Hero Badge from Nerd Merit Badges NEWBIE:

The Art Exchange Program’s Printer Hero Award – 2014

Celia Caro

“The Magic of Childhood”

$150.00 USD

100 copies of their zine

PaperPro 1610 Long Reach Stapler

Fiskars 9 Inch Cuts+More 5-in-1 Multi-Purpose Titanium Coated Scissors

The Printer Hero Badge from Nerd Merit Badges _____________________________________________ SECOND PLACE WINNERS

OLD-TIMER:

The AxP Perpetual Art Award – 2014

Michelle Spadafore

“Haiku & Holga”

$75.00 USD

50 copies of their zine

Xacto Basic Knife Set with wooden carrying case

Alvin Professional Self Healing Cutting Mat – 12″x18″ NEWBIE:

The AxP Perpetual Art Award – 2014

Isabel Reidy

“Powder Shiver”

$75.00 USD

50 copies of their zine

Xacto Basic Knife Set with wooden carrying case

Alvin Professional Self Healing Cutting Mat – 12″x18″ _____________________________________________ THIRD PLACE WINNERS

OLD-TIMER:

The AxP Cut to Bleed Award – 2014

Victoria Law, Publisher

“Tenacious – Art and Writings by Women in Prison”

$25.00 USD

50 copies of one of their zines

Fiskars 12 Inch Titanium SureCut Paper Trimmer NEWBIE:

The AxP Cut to Bleed Award – 2014

The Beast Grrl Collective

“Beast Grrl”

$25.00 USD

50 copies of one of their zines

Fiskars 12 Inch Titanium SureCut Paper Trimmer _____________________________________________ MERIT AWARD WINNERS The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award – 2013

Wayne Palesado and Vena Moore

“The Journey”

A copy of the book Steal Like an Artist by Austin Kleon

A collection of some of the zines, stickers, ephemera, and buttons I’ve made.

The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award – 2014

Slim Lopez

“Encuentro”

A copy of the book Steal Like an Artist by Austin Kleon

A collection of some of the zines, stickers, ephemera, and buttons I’ve made.

