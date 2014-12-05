Posted on

AxP 2014 Entry: Encuentro by Slim Lopez

Encuentro © Sarah (Slim) Lopez
Encuentro © Sarah (Slim) Lopez

Sarah (Slim) Lopez graduated from Parsons and Eugene Lang College at the New School. She studied Illustration and Social & Historical Inquiry, and uses a social justice lens when approaching her work. A lot of Slim’s work is inspired by the old, weird and forgotten. Slim’s entry into the Art Exchange Program arrived just under the wire, postmarked on the last day it could have been postmarked. Her zine, Encuentro, is a silk-screened mini-zine limited to an edition of 50. She started the zine as a way to process her feelings and experiences as a woman of color and as a way to get her art out and become a part of the community.

To learn more about Slim and her work contact her at slimslopez@gmail.com
and visit: www.slim-lopez.com

