Book Bags/Tote Bags? I Prefer Plastic, But…

Printed using only the finest environmentally safe inks these tote bags tell the world that while you love the earth and plan on making the place nicer by being on it and being friendly to our home, you don’t have a huge stick up your butt and can make a joke and save the planet at the same time.

Only 6 available for now, more bags will be made at a later date.

I just got set up with silk-screening, and of course was going to start off with a complicated 4 color design because I tend to be overly ambitious with some of my projects. Just when I thought I would never learn to start off small I decided to do this one color tote bag. The next round will hopefully be better quality, this pressing is pretty damn good though… only issue I had is slight burn marks when curing the inks and the font I chose was bad for a first attempt because it had too many fine lines… but I will just market any imperfections as “Unique Hand Made Characteristics!” But goddamn if I’m not happy with the results, otherwise I would have put these on hold and done another round before selling them here. I will however reduce the price from $15 to $10 as a thanks to those who buy this first printing, no doubt giving me time and money to get better results from the second printing.

order this for $10.00 on the SHOP page, or send cash to:

marc calvary 41-23 53rd ave. #1R woodside, ny 11377





I PREFER PLASTIC BUT THIS BAG MAKES ME FEEL SUPERIOR printed in Earth Day Green

thecarbonbasedmistake.com printed on the back in black

100% cotton canvas

8-oz.

Self-Fabric Handles

13″w x 13″h

21 3/4″L handles

Advertisements