Posted on

Broken Pencil Excerpts Section

BP-Excerpt

Broken Pencil, Canada’s own Magazine of zine culture and the independent arts, just published an excerpt of Hey, John Boy! in their 63rd Issue, on stands now.

My favorite part of being in this issue is that my excerpt is one page from Dave Caves’s excerpt from his zine titled: “How Many Pictures of Dicks Do I Have To Look At Before I Stop Wanting To Look At Pictures of Dicks?” – One of the single best zine titles I’ve ever heard.

www.brokenpencil.com

blank

Advertisements

Published by: marc calvary

eternally residing in new york, the carbon based mistake currently takes the form of zines, photography, writing, blasphemy, design, art, and printing. thecarbonbasedmistake.com - publish and be damned

1 Comment

One thought on “Broken Pencil Excerpts Section”

This website is inactive, I have moved to www.thecarbonbasedmistake.com

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s