Broken Pencil Excerpts Section

Broken Pencil, Canada’s own Magazine of zine culture and the independent arts, just published an excerpt of Hey, John Boy! in their 63rd Issue, on stands now.

My favorite part of being in this issue is that my excerpt is one page from Dave Caves’s excerpt from his zine titled: “How Many Pictures of Dicks Do I Have To Look At Before I Stop Wanting To Look At Pictures of Dicks?” – One of the single best zine titles I’ve ever heard.

www.brokenpencil.com

