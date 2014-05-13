I had an idea a few weeks ago for Cockroach Sushi T-Shirts, but until I finish setting up my silkscreening area, I decided to make the idea into greeting cards. They come shrink-wrapped for freshness inside a box and include the 10 blank inside cards, with 10 matching envelopes.This will be the first in a series of card sets called Household Pest Cuisine, the next being Mouse Tacos… coming soon!

order this for $15.00 on the SHOP page, or send cash to:

marc calvary 41-23 53rd ave. #1R woodside, ny 11377





SAMPLES CAN BE VIEWED HERE

5.5″H X 4.25″W

Printed in tasty full color on 100 lb. Pure White card stock from the French Paper Construction line,

this package includes 10 mouth-watering blank cards and envelopes for you to broadcast your innermost secrets,

boring ideas, and the useless details from your life.

Send one to a friend or family member, just like in the old days before email.

10 full color cards

100 lb. pure white from french paper’s construction line

28 lb. hammermill color stock for the display front

white avery labels for the back of the box

clear plastic front with white cardboard backed boxes from uline

shirk wrapped for freshness!

Advertisements