Abbey Road Relics at Stray Vintage!

Not only are the Relics – Volume One: Abbey Road now available in a limited run on this website, but they are also for sale at Stay Vintage in Sunnyside, Queens.

Stray Vintage is a second-hand shop located in Sunnyside, Queens that specializes in Mid-Century Furniture, Wares, Salvaged Goods, Vintage Jewelry, used vinyl, and work by local artists.

They are open Tuesday through Friday from 12-8, Saturdays from 11-8, and Sundays from 10-6, and are located at 48-09 Skillman Avenue – Sunnyside, NY.

You can learn more by visiting their website: www.strayvintage.wordpress.com

Whenever I visit a new place I like to take a part of it with me. They aren’t always locations, but sometimes just oddities I run across. I have many, ranging from strange things like my vasectomy stitches and a plasticized human vein, things I will not be offering to the public… to more simple things that I might offer in limited quantities, because when I take a piece of a location I usually end up with more than I actually need for my personal collection.

This first volume is asphalt from the Abbey Road crosswalk outside Abbey Road Studios where The Beatles recorded Abbey Road in April, July and August 1969. The album was released in the United Kingdom on September 26th 1969, and October 1st 1969 in the United States. In 2012 I was lucky enough to get a chance to visit, sign the wall outside the studio, and take some of the crosswalk with me. This necklace contains is a small piece of the Abbey Road crosswalk in a glass vial and attached to a Mean Mr. Mustard yellow cord. These relics on necklaces are a way for you to travel with me.

order this for $20.00 from the shop page, or send cash to:

marc calvary 41-23 53rd ave. #1R woodside, ny 11377





SAMPLES CAN BE VIEWED HERE

1.75″W x 1.75″H x 1.25″D

