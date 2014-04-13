Abbey Road Relics

LIMITED EDITION

First run is only available at the Brooklyn Zine Fest April 26th and 27th.

Visit www.brooklynzinefest.com for more details.

Whatever doesn’t sell at the Brooklyn Zine Fest will be made available here.

There might be a possibility of a second run, if so they will also be for sale on this website.

Whenever I visit a new place I like to take a part of it with me. They aren’t always locations, but sometimes just oddities I run across. I have about 60, ranging from strange things like my vasectomy stitches and a plasticized human vein, things I will not be offering to the public… to more simple things that I might offer in limited quantities, because when I take a piece of a location I usually end up with more than I actually need for my personal collection.

This first volume is asphalt from the Abbey Road crosswalk outside Abbey Road Studios where The Beatles recorded Abbey Road in April, July and August 1969. The album was released in the United Kingdom on September 26th 1969, and October 1st 1969 in the United States. In 2012 I was lucky enough to get a chance to visit, sign the wall outside the studio, and take some of the crosswalk with me. This necklace contains is a small piece of the Abbey Road crosswalk in a glass vial and attached to a Mean Mr. Mustard yellow cord. These relics on necklaces are a way for you to travel with me.

SAMPLES CAN BE VIEWED HERE

Advertisements