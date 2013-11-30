Art Exchange Program Grant v2/2013 Winners.

V2/2013 WINNERS
FIRST PLACE WINNERS
-click on their names for more information –
OLD-TIMER:
The Art Exchange Program’s Printer Hero Award – v2/2013
Heather Wreckage
“Dreams of Donuts #15 and #16”
$150.00 USD
100 copies of one of their zines
The Printer Hero Badge from Nerd Merit Badges
The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake
A copy of the book Steal Like an Artist by Austin Kleon
The funniest little book ever, Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright
NEWBIE:
The Art Exchange Program’s Printer Hero Award 2013 – v2/2013
Joyce Hatton
“Think About the Bubbles #8: Trust the Knife”
$150.00 USD
100 copies of their zine
The Printer Hero Badge from Nerd Merit Badges
The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake
A copy of the book Steal Like an Artist by Austin Kleon
The funniest little book ever, Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright
SECOND PLACE WINNERS
OLD-TIMER:
The AxP Perpetual Art Award – v2/2013
Kathy Tran
“Voltaire for Volthair #4: Recursive Language”
50 copies of their zine
My favorite tool of the trade; the PaperPro 1610 Long Reach Stapler.
A box of 5000 staples from Swingline.
The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake
A copy of Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright
NEWBIE:
The AxP Perpetual Art Award 2013 – v2/2013
Red Velvet and Company
“Catherinette” and “Where are you Going”
50 copies of one of their zines
My favorite tool of the trade; the PaperPro 1610 Long Reach Stapler
A box of 5000 staples from Swingline.
The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake
A copy of Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright
THIRD PLACE WINNERS
OLD-TIMER:
The AxP Cut to Bleed Award – v2/2013
Julia Arredondo
“The Guide to Being Alone” and “The Guide to Dating Gangsters”
50 copies of one of their zines
The best Scoring Board and Envelope Tool, despite its horrible name…
The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake
A copy of Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright
NEWBIE:
The AxP Cut to Bleed Award 2013 – v2/2013
Rachel Dukes
“Frankie Comics”
50 copies of their zine
The best Scoring Board and Envelope Tool, despite its horrible name…
The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake
A copy of Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright
MERIT AWARD WINNERS
PRIZES FOR EACH MERIT AWARD WINNER:
25 copies of their zine
(In cases of multiple entries they choose the zine printed)
Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright.
Plus some of the zines, stickers, ephemera, and buttons I’ve made.
The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013
Michelle Spadafore
“Haiku & Holga”
The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013
Isabel Reidy
“1-800-KRAVLOX”
The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013
Sara Diamond
“We Were Here”
The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013
Nickolas Burgess, Steve Turtell, Ryan Hickey, and Ted Moneo
“Against Debt”
The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013
Erika Lipkes (A.K.A. Lady Beaver)
“Exhibit S”
The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013
Chris and Mina
“SEPIDEH”
The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013
Zachary Hamilton
“Identificacion”
The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013
Kristin and Comrades
“Fourth Wave Freaks”
The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013
Anne Rita Taylor
“An Invitation”
The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013
Michelle Witchipoo
“Babalon Babes” and “Psycho Bunny”
The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013
Leilani Sun Reeves
“My Small World Will Grow”
