Art Exchange Program Grant v2/2013 Winners.

_____________________________



FIRST PLACE WINNERS

-click on their names for more information –



OLD-TIMER:

The Art Exchange Program’s Printer Hero Award – v2/2013

Heather Wreckage

“Dreams of Donuts #15 and #16”

$150.00 USD

100 copies of one of their zines

The Printer Hero Badge from Nerd Merit Badges

The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake

A copy of the book Steal Like an Artist by Austin Kleon

The funniest little book ever, Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright

NEWBIE:

The Art Exchange Program’s Printer Hero Award 2013 – v2/2013

Joyce Hatton

“Think About the Bubbles #8: Trust the Knife”

$150.00 USD

100 copies of their zine

The Printer Hero Badge from Nerd Merit Badges

The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake

A copy of the book Steal Like an Artist by Austin Kleon

The funniest little book ever, Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright

_____________________________________________

SECOND PLACE WINNERS



OLD-TIMER:

The AxP Perpetual Art Award – v2/2013

Kathy Tran

“Voltaire for Volthair #4: Recursive Language”

50 copies of their zine

My favorite tool of the trade; the PaperPro 1610 Long Reach Stapler.

A box of 5000 staples from Swingline.

The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake

A copy of Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright

NEWBIE:

The AxP Perpetual Art Award 2013 – v2/2013

Red Velvet and Company

“Catherinette” and “Where are you Going”

50 copies of one of their zines

My favorite tool of the trade; the PaperPro 1610 Long Reach Stapler

A box of 5000 staples from Swingline.

The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake

A copy of Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright

_____________________________________________

THIRD PLACE WINNERS



OLD-TIMER:

The AxP Cut to Bleed Award – v2/2013

Julia Arredondo

“The Guide to Being Alone” and “The Guide to Dating Gangsters”

50 copies of one of their zines

The best Scoring Board and Envelope Tool, despite its horrible name…

The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake

A copy of Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright

NEWBIE:

The AxP Cut to Bleed Award 2013 – v2/2013

Rachel Dukes

“Frankie Comics”

50 copies of their zine

The best Scoring Board and Envelope Tool, despite its horrible name…

The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake

A copy of Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright

_____________________________________________

MERIT AWARD WINNERS

–

PRIZES FOR EACH MERIT AWARD WINNER:

25 copies of their zine

(In cases of multiple entries they choose the zine printed)

Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright.

Plus some of the zines, stickers, ephemera, and buttons I’ve made.

The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013

Michelle Spadafore

“Haiku & Holga”

The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013

Isabel Reidy

“1-800-KRAVLOX”

The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013

Sara Diamond

“We Were Here”

The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013

Nickolas Burgess, Steve Turtell, Ryan Hickey, and Ted Moneo

“Against Debt”

The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013

Erika Lipkes (A.K.A. Lady Beaver)

“Exhibit S”

The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013

Chris and Mina

“SEPIDEH”

The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013

Zachary Hamilton

“Identificacion”

The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013

Kristin and Comrades

“Fourth Wave Freaks”

The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013

Anne Rita Taylor

“An Invitation”

The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013

Michelle Witchipoo

“Babalon Babes” and “Psycho Bunny”

The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013 – v2/2013

Leilani Sun Reeves

“My Small World Will Grow”