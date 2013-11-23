AxP Prizes Announced!



First Place Prizes for both Old-Timer and Newbie categories:

The Art Exchange Program’s Printer Hero Award 2013:

$150.00 USD

100 copies of their zine

The Printer Hero Badge from Nerd Merit Badges

The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake

A copy of the book Steal Like an Artist by Austin Kleon

The funniest little book ever, Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright

Second Place Prizes for both Old-Timer and Newbie categories:

The AxP Perpetual Art Award 2013:

50 copies of their zine

My favorite tool of the trade; the PaperPro 1610 Long Reach Stapler

A box of 5000 staples from Swingline.

The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake

A copy of Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright

Third Place Prizes for both Old-Timer and Newbie categories:

The AxP Cut to Bleed Award 2013:

50 copies of their zine

The best Scoring Board and Envelope Tool I’ve used, despite its name…

The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake

A copy of Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright

Merit Award Prizes for both Old-Timer and Newbie categories:

The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013:

25 copies of their zine

Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright, which is seriously funny.

Plus some of the zines, stickers, ephemera, and buttons I’ve made.

