First Place Prizes for both Old-Timer and Newbie categories:
The Art Exchange Program’s Printer Hero Award 2013:
$150.00 USD
100 copies of their zine
The Printer Hero Badge from Nerd Merit Badges
The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake
A copy of the book Steal Like an Artist by Austin Kleon
The funniest little book ever, Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright
Second Place Prizes for both Old-Timer and Newbie categories:
The AxP Perpetual Art Award 2013:
50 copies of their zine
My favorite tool of the trade; the PaperPro 1610 Long Reach Stapler
A box of 5000 staples from Swingline.
The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake
A copy of Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright
Third Place Prizes for both Old-Timer and Newbie categories:
The AxP Cut to Bleed Award 2013:
50 copies of their zine
The best Scoring Board and Envelope Tool I’ve used, despite its name…
The last 10 issues of my zine the carbon based mistake
A copy of Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright
Merit Award Prizes for both Old-Timer and Newbie categories:
The AxP Crop Mark Merit Award 2013:
25 copies of their zine
Labs with Abs by Andrew Jeffrey Wright, which is seriously funny.
Plus some of the zines, stickers, ephemera, and buttons I’ve made.
4 thoughts on “AxP Prizes Announced!”
Shit dude. I’m not sure if it was your doing or mine, but congrats on completing this year’s AxP. I look forward to spending some time with the winners. Sorry if it happened the latter way,
Mike
— Sent from Mailbox for iPhone
On Sat, Nov 23, 2013 at 7:16 PM, thecarbonbasedmistake
congrats to all the winners!
Nope, it’s probably my fault. I decided to do the judging myself. I was going to have you help because I realized I was chickening out on having to make the tough decisions. This will not be the last chance for us to collaborate on a project, promise.
This grant went much better than the first year. It’s been a really a great collection of vastly different work from all types of people.