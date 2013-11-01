AxP v2 2013 Concludes

Unless I get a bunch of last-minute submissions postmarked November 1st or before… this years contest is now over. Now comes the hard part. I have refrained from reading very much of the entries I’ve received to ensure I don’t develop a favorite too early in the contest. So now it’s time to sit down and read and gather the prizes for January release. Since this is entirely paid for out of my own pocket, I give the actual prizes out at the beginning of the year since I have to wait for my annual bonus at work. As I’ve mentioned before there will be second and third place awards for both categories, but I’m holding off announcing what they will be until the official announcement. There will also be secret prizes for every single entry.

Thank you everyone for helping make this a success. The AxP received 16 entries this year, less than I wanted but more than I really expected especially since I have very little clue as to how to self-promote. I mostly rely on the kindness of others to help spread the word about this grant. I am getting better at promoting projects, so hopefully next year will blow this one away. I want this contest to grow in the future… ideally there will be similar grants popping up all over and we can as a community help each other to do what is mostly a niche art form. I’m hoping to offer more money and prizes in future grants if possible, and promise I will continue to do this every year if you care to join me.

I want to make a point of highlighting that this contest consisted mostly of zines by women. With the exception of just a few entries, this was largely an estrogen fueled contest. Being a proud uncle to a wonderfully talented niece, I am proud that the future of zines seem to be led by the women. She’s 3 years old and I just published her first zine of photography and I’m excited to see what she does next. With the inspiration of these like-mined artistic women showing her the way, I’m confident she will grow up empowered to do whatever she dreams.

Thank you for not giving up on the print medium and instead of seeing it as a dying art form, you embrace the beauty of its physical expression. The digital world might be invading every aspect of our lives, but we will keep print alive in our sacred little shelter.

