Axp Submission: Frankie Comics by Rachel Dukes

Born three months premature, Rachel has always been motivated and stubborn. At seven, she drew her first comic strips and proclaimed to her teacher that she would be a cartoonist when she grew up. Rachel has interned at Top Cow Entertainment and BOOM! Studios, was a recipient of the Women Webcomikers Grant NAN, has her Bachelors of Science in Media Arts and Animation, and a Masters of Fine Arts from The Center for Cartoon Studies. She currently lives in Los Angeles where she self-publishes comics and comic anthologies.

Her comic zine “Frankie Comics” was started for personal practice but grew to find a following on Tumblr and quickly became a part of her regular exercise in her work routine. Rachel’s zine is straightforward; stories about her cat for people to read and enjoy.

Rachel says that the simple format and production for “Frankie Comics” was chosen out of necessity: so that she could create the books herself at home. This proved only possible in theory: as her printer overheats easily and needs breaks in-between printing. With the difficulties she faced doing it at home she’s had to start having her zine printed at copy shops where she can produce a much better finished quality, even if it limits the amount she can produce at a time due to the higher costs.

You can learn more about Rachel and her art by visiting her site:

www.mixtapecomics.com

And you can even buy a copy for yourself, not to mention many other things:

www.shop.mixtapecomics.com

