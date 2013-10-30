Posted on

AxP Submission: Dreams of Donuts by Heather Wreckage

Dreams of Donuts 15 © Heather Wreckage
Heather Wreckage makes art, comic zines, and crafty things such as mix-tapes, dolls, and paintings, for fun and sometimes for profit. She started her comic per-zine in 2007 because she wanted to create a zine but didn’t feel comfortable with a strictly text based format. She felt comics were more lighthearted and were able to help her express her ideas more fully. Dreams of Donuts, which is all about her life, started as a fun hobby but has evolved into a serious part of her life. Since then she has created 18 issues of Dreams of Donuts and is currently working on issue 19 in Sacramento where she listens to a lot of NPR and illustrates for the Slingshot collective in Berkeley because she likes them.

To learn more about Dreams of Donuts and Heather’s work, visit:
heatherwreckage.blogspot.com

To order a copy of Dreams of Donuts or something else Heather has made, visit her etsy shop at:
www.etsy.com/shop/HeatherWreckage

Dreams of Donuts 16 © Heather Wreckage
