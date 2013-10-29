Posted on

AxP Submission: Against Debt

Against Debt © Burgess, Turtell, Hickey, and Mineo

Against Debt is a zine containing a drawing, a comic, an essay, and a poem. Created by veteran zinester Nickolas Burgess and new zinesters Steve Turtell, Ryan Hickey, and Ted Moneo, Against Debt debuted at the 2013 Brooklyn Zine Fest and was created in the wake of the financial crisis. The two goals were to firstly respond creatively to debt, using art to rethink who owes who and why. The second goal was to raise money for the Rolling Jubilee, a debt forgiveness project that buys the debt of individuals and abolishes it. Against Debt has so far raised 300 towards abolishing a total debt of 1500 and will continue to work for the cause.

To purchase your own copy of Against Debt, visit:
www.againstdebt.bigcartel.com

To learn more about Nickolas Burgess and his art and activism, visit:
www.nickburgessculturalmemorybank.tumblr.com

And visit www.rollingjubilee.org to learn more about abolishing debt

