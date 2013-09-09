Posted on

First International Exhibition “ZINESHOW” – Lviv, Ukraine

This year I submitted a handful of my zines to be a part of First International Exhibition “ZINESHOW” where entries were exhibited in the gallery “Tymutopiyapres” a non-commercial art space located in Lviv, Ukraine.  An all inclusive exhibition, Zineshow was interested in any technique, any theme and format, and there was no fee to submit your work.

The 120 participants selected were artists from all over the world. Zines from Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Andorra, Belarus, Russia, Australia, Poland, Japan, Spain, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Luxembourg, France, South Africa, The Netherlands, Czech Republic, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

It was an honor to be a part of the project, and I hope to be there for the second exhibition. This is a great time for paper zines being shown as a true and important art form in these days of digital dominance.

To learn more about Zineshow:
http://zineshow.blogspot.com/

To learn more about the gallery Tymutopiyapres:
Zineshow 1 - © zineshow.blogspot.com/
Zineshow 2013 – © zineshow.blogspot.com/
Advertisements

Published by: marc calvary

eternally residing in new york, the carbon based mistake currently takes the form of zines, photography, writing, blasphemy, design, art, and printing. thecarbonbasedmistake.com - publish and be damned

1 Comment

One thought on “First International Exhibition “ZINESHOW” – Lviv, Ukraine”

This website is inactive, I have moved to www.thecarbonbasedmistake.com

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s