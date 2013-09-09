First International Exhibition “ZINESHOW” – Lviv, Ukraine

This year I submitted a handful of my zines to be a part of First International Exhibition “ZINESHOW” where entries were exhibited in the gallery “Tymutopiyapres” a non-commercial art space located in Lviv, Ukraine. An all inclusive exhibition, Zineshow was interested in any technique, any theme and format, and there was no fee to submit your work.

The 120 participants selected were artists from all over the world. Zines from Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Andorra, Belarus, Russia, Australia, Poland, Japan, Spain, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Luxembourg, France, South Africa, The Netherlands, Czech Republic, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

It was an honor to be a part of the project, and I hope to be there for the second exhibition. This is a great time for paper zines being shown as a true and important art form in these days of digital dominance.

To learn more about Zineshow:

http://zineshow.blogspot.com/

To learn more about the gallery Tymutopiyapres:

