AxP Submission: Fourth Wave Freaks by Kristin and Comrades

Fourth Wave Freaks is a collaborative zine sent in by Kristin from Canada. The zine is a collection of feminist & queer based writing and photography. Published quarterly, Fourth Wave Freaks is comprised of a community of like mined freaks united in a common purpose to express themselves through the art of zines. The Fourth Wave Freaks collective has an ever-changing group of contributors and they need you to keep the zine going. Art, words, photos… they are open to all forms of printable ideas. So, tell them a bit about what you’d like to contribute to the zine and they will contact you.

www.fourthwavefreaks.com

