Posted on

My Small World Will Grow – Photography by Leilani Sun Reeves

My Small World Will Grow [Feature Image]

My niece Leilani (who is actually my second cousin, but I call her mom my sister and I trained Leilani to call me Grandpa) found her parents old digital camera and figured out how to turn it on. They showed her which button to press when taking a picture and taught her how to use the view finder. She went nuts with it, running all around taking hundreds of pictures. She’s even figured out to scroll through the pics and review her shots. Her mom posted the pictures she took and I made them into a book for Leilani’s 3rd birthday. She is very proud and has begun working on her second volume.

I’m just adding this to the MISCELLANEA page for fun, but maybe in the future I’ll make them available for purchase, all money going to Leilani’s personal account.

SAMPLES CAN BE VIEWED HERE

blank

Advertisements

Published by: marc calvary

eternally residing in new york, the carbon based mistake currently takes the form of zines, photography, writing, blasphemy, design, art, and printing. thecarbonbasedmistake.com - publish and be damned

2 Comments

2 thoughts on “My Small World Will Grow – Photography by Leilani Sun Reeves”

  1. really really great, marc.

    I adore you for doing this and other projects that express what a unique, kind-hearted, creative person you are.

    love and miss you! Diana

This website is inactive, I have moved to www.thecarbonbasedmistake.com

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s