My Small World Will Grow – Photography by Leilani Sun Reeves

My niece Leilani (who is actually my second cousin, but I call her mom my sister and I trained Leilani to call me Grandpa) found her parents old digital camera and figured out how to turn it on. They showed her which button to press when taking a picture and taught her how to use the view finder. She went nuts with it, running all around taking hundreds of pictures. She’s even figured out to scroll through the pics and review her shots. Her mom posted the pictures she took and I made them into a book for Leilani’s 3rd birthday. She is very proud and has begun working on her second volume.

I’m just adding this to the MISCELLANEA page for fun, but maybe in the future I’ll make them available for purchase, all money going to Leilani’s personal account.

SAMPLES CAN BE VIEWED HERE

