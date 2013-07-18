AxP Submission: Haiku & Holga by Michelle Spadafore

Michelle Spadafore, from Brooklyn New York, is a first time zine maker… although she has it in her blood. As a child her grandmother would take Michelle on errands around the city, stopping for Chinese food, and inevitably arriving at the copy shop where she would print up little booklets filled with her poetry and pencil drawings. Her grandmother, probably not even realizing she was making zines, would sent them out to friends and family, sharing with them her art and her life. If Michelle still has any of these, or is able to track some issues down, it would be a fantastic zine collecting the art and history of her Grandmother. I was genuinely touched to learn of Michelle’s fantastic zinester of a grandmother and see the positive influence she had on her granddaughter.

Michelle used to write a lot of poetry when she was younger. Then she fell in love and lost her poetry-filled angst. Luckily for her and her love life there was the haiku. It turned out it was more conductive to her state of mind, allowing her to take what she called “word snapshots” of her everyday life and inspirations. After visiting the Brooklyn Zine Fest 2013 she was inspired to try her hand at a haiku zine. Armed with her pen and a Holga 135BC gifted to her by her partner, she decided to merge her two passions. Image snapshots and word snapshot combined into one idea; Haiku & Holga, dedicated her first zine to the memory of her Grandmother.

To order your own copy email Michelle at:

haikuandholga@gmail.com

and she will let you know how to get a copy for $2 or as a zine for zine trade.

