AxP Submission: We Were Here by Sara Diamond

Urged by a friend into entering her zine in this years Art Exchange Program, Sara submitted a per-zine of travel and adventure.

Sara is an artist focusing on photography, she and her partner Steve live in San Francisco and they both quit their jobs to go on a traveling adventure. They packed up and traveled the world to study organic farming and make new friends, it was a very successful trip. After the experience she he thought it would be an excellent way to share their stories and pictures by creating a zine a zine. 22 pages in black and white, with a digital color version available, she documents their learning and exploring over the course of 5 months visiting 16 cites. Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Barcelona, Andujar, Cordoba, Granada, Paris, Treigny, Budapest, Krakow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Belfast, and Enniskillen… returning to their home in the Bay Area. This is a very personal zine that she created with a hope that others would find it relatable. She shares with the world all the places they had a chance to experience for the first time.

Learn more about Sara by visiting her website, where her artists statement reads:

My recent artwork is an exploration of a “dream logic,” a constructed combination of the fantastic and the real. These photographs contain an intrigue of something found in the crossover between dream states and hyper-reality a whimsical dichotomy between surrealism in the everyday and the constructed. By juxtaposing figures into different landscapes and spaces, and by using hand-made sets and props, as well as finding extraordinary but overlooked scenes, I try to access the viewer’s unconscious. “Dream logic” examines the dialogue between self and otherness, real and unreal, and the natural and the unnatural.

www.saradiamond.com