AxP Submission: Vice Versa Press by Julia Arredondo

Julia sent 3 different zines, all showcasing different themes and design. Published through her self-publsihing venture Vice Versa Press, an independently run publishing and printmaking entity, specializing in the practice of traveling dance parties. Vice Versa Press promotes working-class artists and musicians. Respecting the idea that print is indeed a form of fine art; Vice Versa Press also believes in reclaiming the print medium as a radical form of communication rising in its most authentic form from the streets. Print Hard.

Her first entry was the Guide to Dating Gangsters Vol. 1: Published in 2010 this is an 18 page countercultural romance guide skimming the subcultural categories of traditional Gangsters, Skinheads, Crust Punks, Art School Kids, and Bikers.

She is currently in the process of putting together volume 2.

The second entry was called Moving Back Home and was released in 2011 as a minimalist 5 panel comic documenting the turmoil and emotional adjustments made after moving back home from the big city.

Julia is currently trying to move out of said hometown, so the adventure will continue in issue 2.

And the third zine is called the Guide to Being Alone. It was released in 2012 during the Art Artist-In-Residence Program at the Southwest School of Art, and covers the basics of reacquainting yourself with the perks of solitude.

It is also packaged with the Official Guide to Being Alone Soundtrack where each song is meant to be align with a corresponding page in the zine.

You can find out more about Julia and get you own copies of these zines by visiting her sites:

www.viceversapress.com

www.juliaarredondo.com

viceversapress@gmail.com

twitter.com/ViceVersaPress

She asks you : Wanna dance?

