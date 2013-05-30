Posted on

AxP Submission: Identificacion by Zachary Hamilton

Identificacion © Zachary Hamilton – infii.weebly.com

Identificacion by Zachary Scott Hamilton working under the title of the Rainbow Apparatus Community College assembled a zine with hand-cut and hand-drawn covers.
His intent is to release zines to help support different niche creators in his community as well as in other small areas outside of his hometown, Portland Oregon.
Identificacion is printed in black and white, however the next project will be in color. It will be called “Sheep Thread” and each issue will feature work by a different photographer and a different writer per issue.
Identificacion is focused on the identity of language pressed into organizations of design and modern research style constructs.

To see more of his work, including plays, poems, photography, and art installations, visit his website or write to him for more information:
www.infii.weebly.com

ZHS//
Rainbow Apparatus Community College
4849 NE 10th Ave.
Portland, OR 97211

journeysintospace@gmail.com

