AxP Submission: SEPIDEH by Chris and Mina

SEPIDEH, created by Londoners Chris and Mina, involves a detailed surrealistic dream journal landscape, that is part xeroxed zine and part hand made art project. In the 2 copies I received you can tell slight differences between them, handwritten additions, something that really excited me. Chris and Mina, equaling up the duties of drawing and storytelling, also create videos, posters, photography, zines, stickers, street art and graffiti… celebrating in the struggle against capitalism.

To get a copy of SEPIDEH, write to Chris at cbird@superonline.com

and visit their website at www.newseda.com for more art and information.

Advertisements