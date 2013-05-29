Posted on

AxP Submission: SEPIDEH by Chris and Mina

Sepideh © Chris Bird and Mina Boromand – newseda.com
SEPIDEH, created by Londoners Chris and Mina, involves a detailed surrealistic dream journal landscape, that is part xeroxed zine and part hand made art project. In the 2 copies I received you can tell slight differences between them, handwritten additions, something that really excited me. Chris and Mina, equaling up the duties of drawing and storytelling, also create videos, posters, photography, zines, stickers, street art and graffiti… celebrating in the struggle against capitalism.

To get a copy of SEPIDEH, write to Chris at cbird@superonline.com
and visit their website at www.newseda.com for more art and information.

marc calvary

eternally residing in new york, the carbon based mistake currently takes the form of zines, photography, writing, blasphemy, design, art, and printing. thecarbonbasedmistake.com - publish and be damned

