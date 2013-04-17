Posted on

AxP Submission: Babalon Babes and Psycho Bunny by Michelle Witchipoo

Babalon Babes and Psycho Bunny © by Michelle Witchipoo
Babalon Babes and Psycho Bunny © by Michelle Witchipoo

The latest submission to the Art Exchange Program Grant is from Michelle Witchipoo. Living and creating old school style zines in New York, Michelle has been publishing on and off for nearly 10 years. Her work ranges from underground comix influenced publications like Psycho Bunny to esoteric erotic pin-up sketches contained within the pages of Babalon Babes.

To learn more, and purchase a copy of your own, visit her website:
www.witchesbrewpress.com

From her website: Michele Witchipoo was born and raised in New York City. A self-taught artist, she learned how to cartoon by watching Hanna Barbera animation and reading Peanuts newspaper strips from a very early age. During her teen years that she discovered underground/counterculture music, film and comics, such as Love and Rockets. All of these influences would have an effect on Michele for years, and still continues today. In 2004, she formed WitchesBrewPress as an outlet for her self-published comics.

Advertisements

Published by: marc calvary

eternally residing in new york, the carbon based mistake currently takes the form of zines, photography, writing, blasphemy, design, art, and printing. thecarbonbasedmistake.com - publish and be damned

2 Comments

2 thoughts on “AxP Submission: Babalon Babes and Psycho Bunny by Michelle Witchipoo”

  2. I’ve been meaning to write to everyone that I didn’t get a chance to see in Oregon. It was a short and scheduled trip. I regret not having the time. But I promise I won’t be forever missing.

This website is inactive, I have moved to www.thecarbonbasedmistake.com

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s