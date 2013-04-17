AxP Submission: Babalon Babes and Psycho Bunny by Michelle Witchipoo

The latest submission to the Art Exchange Program Grant is from Michelle Witchipoo. Living and creating old school style zines in New York, Michelle has been publishing on and off for nearly 10 years. Her work ranges from underground comix influenced publications like Psycho Bunny to esoteric erotic pin-up sketches contained within the pages of Babalon Babes.

To learn more, and purchase a copy of your own, visit her website:

www.witchesbrewpress.com

From her website: Michele Witchipoo was born and raised in New York City. A self-taught artist, she learned how to cartoon by watching Hanna Barbera animation and reading Peanuts newspaper strips from a very early age. During her teen years that she discovered underground/counterculture music, film and comics, such as Love and Rockets. All of these influences would have an effect on Michele for years, and still continues today. In 2004, she formed WitchesBrewPress as an outlet for her self-published comics.

Advertisements