AxP Submission: Volthair by Kathy Tran

Today I received a submission to the Art Exchange Program Grant from Kathy Tran. She is a game designer specializing in cinematics and an illustrator from Austin, Texas. She describes her zine, Volthair (Volthair for Voltaire), a zine series she started when she was 17, as perzines that helped her grow as an artist and as a human. They chronicle her life and pursuit of stability and happiness.

To learn more, and purchase a copy of your own, visit her Etsy shop at http://www.etsy.com/shop/volthair

From her website: Have you ever hosted a traveller before? Volthair #4 is the stranger in the night that you house in your guest room. Coffee and tequila; a mix of stories about couch surfing adventures to a list of embarrassing moments. I wear my heart in my zine, because I believe human connection is art. My zines began as an art project; a goal to write about my life and send it to strangers around the world. Over time I realized how writing and reflection enabled me to grow. I’ve dealt with social anxiety for much of my life and my zines were the first things that allowed me to feel and be heard. My perzines have connected me with so many wonderful people around the world and gave me enough confidence to share with people I know in real life. Each zine I publish allows me to observe how my personality shifts and changes. After every story I write, there is a decay period of reflection during the time I prepare for the world to view my zines. By the time you read my zine, I will surely be a different person. I may already regret a few things about what I have written before I even print the zine. Low and below; Lo and behold; Volthair #4 is the first zine that feels most reflective and accurate of my printed cmyk mind. Kathy 4.0: Polished. This zine contains writings from March 2010 – February 2013. 64 pages. Black and White. Signed and dated on the back. 30 versions available. http://www.etsy.com/shop/volthair

Advertisements