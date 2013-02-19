Art Exchange Program Grant v2/2013

To encourage others to fall in love with self-publishing I’ve set up two different grants this year. One for the veteran, and one for the beginner. Usually these contests involve people who already do this kind of work just sending in their latest and greatest. But that does very little to inspire someone to make that first step. The first step is difficult, so hopefully with the goal of entering this contest their motivation will be ignited. Your first step could lead to a lifetime of art, which could inspire others, who would go on to inspire someone else, who might go on to create something truly unique and beautiful… It’s called perpetual art, and we need more of it.

DEADLINE:

September 1st 2013

Winners will be announced by December 2013 and prizes will be awarded January 2014

(just in time for the announcement of v3 of the contest)

WHAT TO SUBMIT:

Send 2 copies of any printed zine, (minimum page count of 12 pages (including covers) and a maximum page count of 40 pages (including covers). You are free to submit longer work, but I will most likely not be able to print copies for you if your work is selected as the winning entry. Don’t worry too much over the guidelines for page counts, if it’s too short or too long just submit anyway, we might be able to work something out. Include a letter of any length explaining your project and its name, your full name and pseudonym if desired. An email address, home mailing address, and website if applicable. Be sure to specify if you are submitting as a first time zine maker or an old-timer. Let me know what you prefer not to be posted publicly, i.e your pen-name vs. legal-name, address, email, etc.

PRIZES:

$150 in one dollar bills.

100 copies of your zine.

Minimum page count of 12 pages (including covers) and a maximum page count of 40 pages (including covers). You are free to submit longer work, but I will not be able to print copies for you if your work is selected as the winning entry.

First timers need not worry, you will not be competing with veterans in the art of self-publishing. Two different categories, two different winners.

Interior pages will be printed on 28lb Hammermill stock in black and white. The covers (front, back, and both inside covers) will be printed on 60lb Hammermill in full color, with bleeds if possible. All zines will have their covers hand scored and will be assembled in saddle-stitch format and faced trimmed. All finished zines will be Fed-Ex’d to you free of charge.

MAIL SUBMISSIONS TO:

Marc Calvary: c/o The Art Exchange Program

41-23 53rd Street – Studio 1R / Woodside, New York 11377

