I’m putting together a zine and I need help from those of you in the NYC, Eugene and Portland areas.

I was inspired by my girlfriend who started a project having to do with work and breaks, more of which will be explained and announced at a later date.

My project will be taking pictures of you in your work clothes, and then one of you in your street clothes doing something you love. Do you work in data entry during the day and after work skydive? Do you serve coffee from 9-5 and then go home and paint bizarre landscapes?

I’ll be in Eugene and Portland during during March for a little while, not sure of the dates yet.

I’m going for a low-fi look, so don’t be surprised if all I use is my iPhone camera.

Compensation will be 5 free issues of the zine and credit on the website and in print with links to your project or website. I will also probably give you a bunch of other free stuff because I like giving gifts. I’d like to be done by April 15th in time to produce it for the Brooklyn Zine Fest on Sunday April 21st, 2013 – www.brooklynzinefest.com.

If interested contact me at tcbmNY@gmail.com
and we can schedule a time and place to meet up and do a quick shoot.

