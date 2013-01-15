You Have Been Warned.

Yes, it would be easier to just sit on your ass all day than to try to make things. Yes, it would be less pretentious not to call yourself an artist. I know this guy, he is clearly an artist, but he refuses to call himself one. I know the feeling. It took years for me to say it out loud. I thought that if I said it I would have to prove something to someone I didn’t really care to prove anything to. That’s how it usually works. Because the people you don’t need to prove anything to… friends, family, they don’t give a shit what you call yourself. It’s always the people you don’t care about, or shouldn’t care about, that are waiting to pounce on you. Making art is like getting a haircut. For years I shaved my head because I just didn’t want to think about what hair style represented me. Same thing with my usual black and simple clothing. I rather not think about how that is supposed to define me. I hate that nonsense. Do I define what I make, or does what I make define me? Oh for crying out loud, who the fuck cares! Just make something! Anything! Have fun doing it! Make something boring, or shocking, or odd, or commercial, or with no demographic at all, just make something goddamn it. Leave something behind, because you aren’t going to live forever. Yes, once you start making things you are going to start doubting yourself. There’s almost no way around that. You’ll make something and put it out there and start to wonder if it couldn’t perhaps be better, or smarter, or have a more direct approach or a more cryptic one and before you know it you are a mental wreck. Good for you. Embrace it. Chances are that you’ll develop if you keep at it, and guess what? It will probably take your entire life. You might be like most of us and just not be an artistic genius and there will definitely always be someone better than you. But if you do nothing you will stay nothing. So here’s my warning: ART CAUSES DOUBT, MENTAL DISORDERS, AND MAY COMPLICATE EVERYTHING. Isn’t it great?

