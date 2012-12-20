Posted on

Searching for Mistakes.

GoogleTurns out WordPress keeps a collection of internet searches that eventually bring the searcher to thecarbonbasedmistake.com. These are the terms, words, and phrases people use, through various search engines to find posts and pages on the internet, somehow leading them to me. I had no idea this was a feature until today, and as I was scrolling through the boring list of searches like: cherrypepper, salon invitations, zines and blasphemy, I found a treasure trove of perverted google entries…

Here are some of the strangest searches that led people to my site:

 
  1. Abandonment betrayal or disillusionment
  2. Can you mix husband and wife ashes?
  3. You’re such an ass
  4. Noose collection
  5. She likes hot vasectomies for fucking
  6. Happiness is a vasectomy
  7. Disgusting pictures to send people
  8. Early adult only magazine
  9. Sorry I was an ass wipe
  10. Misconceptions about leisure time
  11. Does Stephen King like Punk Rock?
  12. Girlfriend inspected my balls
  13. They cut my testicles
  14. Vasectomy sister
  15. As soon as I put this hot poker up my ass
  16. I’m gonna lose my mind if my vasectomy failed
  17. I can shove my testicles up my butt
  18. Hot poker push up anus porn
  19. Sex movie after vasectomy porno tube
  20. Hot poker up dick
  21. Smells to heaven
  22. Feel like I need to get revenge my husband for a vasectomy
And my personal favorite: “I like to pretend snow is semen and shove it up my dickhole”.

Published by: marc calvary

eternally residing in new york, the carbon based mistake currently takes the form of zines, photography, writing, blasphemy, design, art, and printing. thecarbonbasedmistake.com - publish and be damned

5 Comments

5 thoughts on “Searching for Mistakes.”

