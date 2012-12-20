Turns out WordPress keeps a collection of internet searches that eventually bring the searcher to thecarbonbasedmistake.com. These are the terms, words, and phrases people use, through various search engines to find posts and pages on the internet, somehow leading them to me. I had no idea this was a feature until today, and as I was scrolling through the boring list of searches like: cherrypepper, salon invitations, zines and blasphemy, I found a treasure trove of perverted google entries…
Here are some of the strangest searches that led people to my site:
- Abandonment betrayal or disillusionment
- Can you mix husband and wife ashes?
- You’re such an ass
- Noose collection
- She likes hot vasectomies for fucking
- Happiness is a vasectomy
- Disgusting pictures to send people
- Early adult only magazine
- Sorry I was an ass wipe
- Misconceptions about leisure time
- Does Stephen King like Punk Rock?
- Girlfriend inspected my balls
- They cut my testicles
- Vasectomy sister
- As soon as I put this hot poker up my ass
- I’m gonna lose my mind if my vasectomy failed
- I can shove my testicles up my butt
- Hot poker push up anus porn
- Sex movie after vasectomy porno tube
- Hot poker up dick
- Smells to heaven
- Feel like I need to get revenge my husband for a vasectomy
…
5 thoughts on “Searching for Mistakes.”
OMFG. hahah
Wut
How does one find this list?
yours are considerably more amusing than mine…
Brian, follow these steps:
Dashboard > Site Stats > Search Engine Terms > Summaries > All Time