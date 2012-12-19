Finally, HOW Magazine.

the carbon based mistake is pleased to announce that cherrypepper 5 has been chosen as a winner in the 2012 HOW International Design Awards. All winners will be recognized in the March 2013 issue of HOW Magazine.

I really had given up on this award. Winners were supposed to have been contacted at the end of November by post, and my mailbox was empty. It took a week before I stopped checking the mail with hope in my black soul. Earlier this year I was passed up for recognition by Print Magazine’s Regional Design Annual, and my heart kinda broke. You forget how nice it is being recognized for what you do, until someone tells you they don’t like your work, or a competition ignores you. I do these things because I enjoy doing them, and I think I’m saying something worth saying (even if it’s just that sometimes we shouldn’t really take life so seriously), and I don’t feel like I really care what people think of what I make. Then someone says they don’t like what I’m working on and BOOM… I’m surprised to realize all artists are fragile little things and I actually do care. So I’ve been in a sad funk lately, too much bad news all at once. Then I got this shiny happy email today and everything seems ok again. It’s nice to be reminded every once in a while that it’s worth making something.

So, guess what? Some people just aren’t going to like your art; they just aren’t going to get it. But guess what else? There will be other people out there that will get it. I’ll keep making stuff for the people that get it, if you promise to do the same.

Advertisements