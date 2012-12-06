Posted on

Free Holiday Zine.

the story of xmas coal

I’ve made a new 24-page holiday zine and until 2013 you can have it free of charge if you are a follower of this blog.

Subscribe to this site and email me at: tcbmNY@gmail.com with your full name and mailing address. You should send me your address even if you think I may already have it because I will take that as proof you actually want this zine and it will save me time having to dig through my address book. The name of the zine is The Story of Xmas Coal and it’s about a drunk guy and stupid people, plates attached to straps, uneducated doctors, TV dinners, smelling like dogs, getting hitched, broken windows, and involves a man-on-reindeer fight to the death.

Go to almost any page and on the right hand side is a handy little field to type your email address into (see image below). You’ll probably get an email from wordpress asking you to confirm your subscription. You should do this. Then email me your mailing address, and sit back and wait for a free zine.

  2. Am i already Subscribed if i got this as an eepmail ?
    My current address is : ( Made available through this comment to all mailartists ! )
    Chrstphre Campbell ( The Translucent Amoebae Consortium )
    903 West Spofford ( Containment Unit Seven )
    Spokane, ( The Lesser Seattle ) Washington 99205

