Mistakes in the Land Down Under.

What better place to sell my zines than in a country founded by convicts? Selected works from the carbon based mistake are now available at the The Sticky Institute in Australia. The Sticky Institute is an entirely volunteer artist operated initiative fusing an exhibiting and open resource working space with a non-profit retail environment in Melbourne. It is dedicated to Australian and international zine culture, and are behind the International Literature Conspiracy and the Festival of the Photocopier. When in Australia please visit them at:

Shop 10 in Campbell Arcade, Degraves Subway under Flinders Street station.

http://www.stickyinstitute.com/

telephone: (03) 9654 8559

post: PO Box 310 Flinders Lane VIC 8009 Australia

Advertisements