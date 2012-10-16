Posted on

Philly Zine Fest.

the carbon based mistake will be quarantined in the small area behind a 6’x3′ table in Philadelphia Pennsylvania at the Philly Zine Fest next Saturday, October 27 from 11am to 5pm. Visit The Rotunda at the University of Pennsylvania located at 4014 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA. I will be selling everything available on the website. If I make a million dollars I will donate everything to charity. If I make less than a million dollars I will keep it all for myself to cover the costs of the hotel and lots of wine, which I will drink at the table while selling everything available on the website. In the rare instance someone wants a signature I will use a fingerprint stamp I made because my time is precious and I can’t be bothered.

This website is inactive, I have moved to www.thecarbonbasedmistake.com

