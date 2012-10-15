Jesus + Reason = Treason.

Finally the Jesus is the Reason for my Treason stickers have arrived!

Just in time for… Halloween? Ok, I thought these would actually take longer to arrive, I expected them mid November. Just in time for a special little guys birthday!

B.C doesn’t mean “Before Christ” but actually stands for “Before Christian Era” or “Before Common Era”. The best records indicate Christ was probably born round 4 BC, although he was a spring baby, like me, and not born during December. Those Christians all got together and after brunch decided they didn’t want the dirty pagans getting in the way of Baby Jesus, because Baby Jesus gets what Baby Jesus WANTS, goddamnit. This year Jesus would have turns 2008 years old, he would have probably been very senile and I’m guessing a little flatulent.

“Live fast, die young, and leave a pretty corpse” – Jesus Christ

To order 2 stickers for $1.00, go to the ordering page or send cash to:

marc calvary 41-23 53rd ave. #1R woodside, ny 11377

