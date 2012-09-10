order this for $1.00 (for 25 hell-bound cards) or send cash to:
marc calvary 41-23 53rd ave. #1R woodside, ny 11377
I ran across an old anti-preacher card (now dubbed the Archaic Nonsense Cards) that I made when I first moved to New York. These aren’t trying to be subtle. I would hand these out in the subway when people gave me church flyers or asked me if I knew Jesus.
One thought on “archaic nonsense cards.”
I can think of a few street corners that could use some of this action in SF. well done.