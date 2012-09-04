cherrypepper back issues.

To be perfectly honest I didn’t think I’d ever be able to make the early issues of cherrypepper available again. But now I can in a limited quantity.

The first issue was done by placing photographs that I developed in my closet-turned-darkroom onto a photocopier at Kinko’s. It was 1998 and I had just bought my first computer and I had no idea how to use it and I hadn’t even thought of buying a digital camera. I actually remember being afraid to save my files to zip disk because the zip disk cost so much I was worried I’d ruin it by incorrectly coping something to it. I just really didn’t understand computers and I couldn’t figure out how to scan anything correctly. My friend Tim helped me by scanning it to a docutech, but even then the margins were off and I had no room to face trim the books and the hours I spent in the dark room getting perfect quality images was for nothing because you can’t tell the work that went into it by the washed grey tones that was the finished product. And, oh… the typos… wow… even more than I produce now… It was kind of embarrassing, but totally fun and an amazing learning experience.

Issue 2 was better, it was formatted in PageMaker, and so I wrongly thought I was on route to a professional look… but the quality is much better, although it still wasn’t what I envisioned. The size was smaller and still entirely black and white, it hadn’t even occurred to me to use a better grade of paper to liven up an otherwise black and white book. Nice colored card stock cover? Nope. How about some disproportional text? Yep, it’s got that for sure. How about some more typos, ok… throw those in as well.

Things didn’t really get the way I wanted until issue 3, and 4, and although issue 5 isn’t perfect bound, I actually like it better with staples. But everything is a process and this is a clear example of the progress someone makes when they are self-taught. I hope someday I don’t look back at what I’m doing now and feel embarrassed, but as long as I keep trying I’ll be glad in the end.

This weekend I was digging through my “everything” box, (a box I have set aside that contains 2 of everything I have ever made), and I found a few extra copies of issue 1 and issue 2 (2 of which have the original saddle-stitched covers before I went to perfect binding). I also have a some of issues 3 and 4 available. I figured since cherrypepper 5 is finally done that I should make as many copies of the past issues available, so I’m selling them again. Issues 1 and 2 have had their prices marked up due to the rarity of them. But if someone really wants them… they can.

Issue 1 originally sold for $7, now it’s $20

Issue 2 originally sold for $8, now it’s $10

Issue 3 is being sold at the original price of $10

Issue 4 is being sold at the original price of $10

Issue 5 is still $20.

I still haven’t been able to find any more copies of the collection, but I’ll make it available when if I do.

Samples of all the books are available on the cherrypepper page, and you can order by visiting the ordering page or sending cash to: marc calvary – 41-23 53rd street – studio #1R – woodside, new york 11377

