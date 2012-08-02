Posted on

memories can’t wait.

I wouldn’t call myself a hoarder. Not really. Unless you count books and odd found items. I’m more of a collector. I worked at Kinko’s in Eugene, Oregon for 5 years. During that time I found a bunch of crazy, funny, weird, sad, naked, goofy, antique, and all-around wonderful gems left behind by customers. I greedily snatched them up for my collection. This contains naked hippies, crying girls, amputees, and family portraits. Turn the pages and see a swinger’s butt and a genie. Further exploration will uncover a pilot from the ’30s and Egyptian tourists from the ’20s. Somewhere inside is a psychiatric patient and also a monkey. And a centerfold of a gigolo in tighty-whities. Truly a zine for everyone.

[samples can be viewed here]

order this for $1.00 by going to the ordering page or send cash to:
marc calvary 41-23 53rd ave. #1R woodside, ny 11377

5″ H X 5″W

28 full color pages + 2″ H X 17″ W double-sided fold-out insert
60 lb. hammermill color cover stock
28 lb. hammermill color stock for the guts

Published by: marc calvary

eternally residing in new york, the carbon based mistake currently takes the form of zines, photography, writing, blasphemy, design, art, and printing. thecarbonbasedmistake.com - publish and be damned

