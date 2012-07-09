cherrypepper 5.



Around 1995 I started taking nude pictures of my female friends, I had an idea to start a pin-up style magazine like the early issues of Playboy, but with modern influences. It was just an idea, I never really expected to be able to put it together. But I put an ad in my zine asking for models and every once in awhile a friend would volunteer. After several years of collecting the photo sessions I discovered that I had enough material to actually put an issue together. Its grown from a literally place-on-the-glass- photocopy zine, to perfect bound books, to its current incarnation of a shrink wrapped box of delight. I love doing cherrypepper but it is by far the most exhausting project I do. That’s probably why it’s taken so many years to get issue 5 completed. I’ve been sitting on this awesome collection of naked pictures of my friends, hoarding them, depriving the public this dose of beauty. I’m ashamed.

The fifth issue of cherrypepper holds within its shrink-wrapped & stamped box: 7 beautiful women from the West Coast within 6 full-color saddle-stitched zines containing 20 photographs of each model, an original Polaroid from Margot & Stella’s session (limited to the first 100 copies), a cherrypepper sticker and a 24-page color zine of selected Polaroids – all wrapped with a ribbon and clipped with a heart. All materials were assembled by hand.

These are real women that you can meet in real life. These models are my friends, artists and all around unique women I have had the great pleasure to know. They select the locations of the shoots and have final say on which photographs will be printed and which will be deleted. They pick their wardrobe and choose how much clothing they shed. In this way they take an active role in something they are proud to be a part of. Becoming a collaborator rather than a silent subject. This is a sincere celebration and a reminder of natural beauty, inside and out. This is a small independent venture. All profits are directed back into future projects by the carbon based mistake, which creates zines, books and many other random miscellanea besides girlie magazines.

all cherrypepper girls are age 18 or older and usually have never posed for the camera before and there is very little photoshop retouching… almost none at all… I only use it to prevent distraction from the photo or the subject.

