Between the time of years ago, before I dropped off the face of the planet, and the current present: the carbon based mistake is finally back at Quimby’s Bookstore. I used to distribute through Quimby’s and Last Gasp almost exclusively, but my hiatus had taken my mind away from the business side of art. Instead choosing to seclude myself in my office and zine away in solitary confinement. However, recently my friend Rob reminded me of the magic of “getting-yourself-out-there” and then Quimby’s name was dropped. I sent them my stuff… and didn’t hear back. Oh well… but then I received a pre-order for the upcoming cherrypepper 5 from a STRANGER. What? Who besides my close friends and family actually sends an order for anything I do? So I wrote to the mysterious Alex. I expected to hear he was a friend of a friend, but no. He was cruising the Quimby’s website, saw my zine Chinatown, and followed the bread crumbs of the internet to my website where, I quote: “Then I saw cherrypepper and was intrigued. Erotic photos in hand bound zines, for only $20! Why not!?” Why not, indeed, Alex… why not?

Quimby’s Bookstore is currently carrying all the 5×5’s I’ve been recently doing, minus the new one (Snapshots) because they have not received it yet. It’s in the mail somewhere between here and Chicago, or quite possibly forgotten on a mail truck somewhere in Timbuktu. If you are in the Chicago area follow the Chris Ware art and Quimby the Mouse to one of the greatest comic, zine, and all around wonderful art bookstore: Quimby’s, located at 1854 W. North Ave · Chicago, IL 60622 · 773-342-0910. http://www.quimbys.com/

Advertisements