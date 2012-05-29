snapshots.

Since I’m waiting for the final supplies for cherrypepper 5 to arrive and I’m facing at least a few more weeks in preparation for its release, I thought I’d make a new zine.

Earlier in May of this year I finally left the country for the first time in my life. I traveled with my friend Eli throughout London, and later went off to Paris by myself. I had an amazing time, life changing in many ways. My friends and family told me to take lots of pictures, they demanded it actually. And I did… however I also took pictures of other tourists taking pictures of monuments and attractions. I love taking pictures of people when they don’t notice. It’s a great exercise in training yourself to not give a damn if you get caught. After all, one of life’s greatest truisms is that if you are afraid of getting caught, you’ll never have any fun.

This is a collection of those vacation photos.

order this for $1.00 by going to the ordering page or send cash to: marc calvary 41-23 53rd ave. #1R woodside, ny 11377

[samples can be viewed here]

5″ H X 5″W

20 full color pages

60 lb. hammermill color cover stock

28 lb. hammermill color stock for the guts

