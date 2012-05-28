Posted on

mistakes, international.

the carbon based mistake is now available in a few select locations in London, England and in Paris, France. the carbon based mistake was also rejected from a few other places, but lets pretend that didn’t happen, shall we? Thanks!

If you are in London, stop by Magma Books located at 8 Earlham Street – Covent Garden – London WC2H 9RY, they have a great selection of interesting products as well as an extensive collection of independent publications.

While in France, feel free to go zine and comix shopping after visiting the Les Catacombes de Paris. Stop by Librairie Bulles de Salon XIV at 87 Rue Daguerre – 57014 Paris

marc calvary

eternally residing in new york, the carbon based mistake currently takes the form of zines, photography, writing, blasphemy, design, art, and printing.

This website is inactive, I have moved to www.thecarbonbasedmistake.com

