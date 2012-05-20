pre-ordering for cherrypepper 5.

Pre-ordering is now available – allow 3-4 weeks for delivery. If any problems occur that result in delays I will give you the option to cancel with a full refund or receive a few free extra zines with your purchased copy of cherrypepper volume 5 as restitution.

The cherrypepper project was started in 1998 as an answer to the overwhelming abundance of magazines flooding the stands with airbrushed women that you will never meet in real life. These models are my friends, artists, and all around unique women that I have had the great pleasure to know. They select the locations of the shoots and have final say which photographs will be printed and which will be deleted. They pick their wardrobe and choose how much clothing they shed. This way they take an active role in something they can be proud to be a part of, becoming a collaborator rather than a silent subject. This is a sincere celebration and a reminder of natural beauty, inside and out. This is a small independent venture, all profits being redirected back into future projects by the carbon based mistake, which creates other things besides the occasional girlie magazine.

This issue of cherrypepper contains within it’s shrink-wrapped & stamped box:

6 saddle-stitched zines, each containing 20 photographs of each model.

An original polaroid from Margot & Stella’s session (limited to the first 100 copies).

A cherrypepper vinyl sticker.

A 24 page zine of polaroids.

All contents are wrapped within a ribbon and a heart clip on a cotton bedding.

All materials are assembled by hand.

Models are age 18+

Purchase and/or possession of this material is restricted to adults only





