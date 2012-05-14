cherrypepper issue 5, teaser covers.

The last issue of cherrypepper was released in 2005, now after all this time issue 5 will be ready in approximately 3 to 4 weeks – possibly earlier. I have just finished spending about 18 hours over the last 2 days finalizing the issue. There are still a few things I need to complete it, plus the usual tweaks… but they are all lined up: custom made boxes, 3 different stamps, and stickers for the outside and inside… test printing will begin this week. This one is beautiful, I think the best issue yet, and besides 120 full color photographs it will have lots of extras, even a one of a kind Polaroid for the first 100 copies. In celebration I thought I’d post a little teaser of the 6 covers. Enjoy!

Advertisements