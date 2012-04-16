Brooklyn Zine Fest Aftermath.

I attended the Brooklyn Zine Fest this last Sunday. It was a blast. I arrived at 9:30am to help everyone set up and find a table. Unlike other conventions the table assignments were first come first served, which I actually ended up liking. This ensures no favoritism with the organizers and it’s great that even the smallest little publisher can snag the best table in the entire convention center if they just show up early to help. Take that Found Magazine, all the way out in no man’s land! Hahahah! You snooze you lose!

It was seriously one of the best conventions I’ve ever attended and I feel bad for those who couldn’t make it. There was the usual crowd of hipsters and punks, cute girls and crazy ladies muttering to themselves, the guy covered in glitter that tried to get you to invest in his comic book venture, the person who asked her boyfriend “you aren’t really going to buy that are you?” when he tried to a buy my zine, the cool neighboring table that will watch your wares while you run for a beer or a bathroom break, the person who buys one of each item and compliments you until you think you can do no wrong in the world, the jerk who asks you what‘s free on your table then takes the free stuff and walks away without even looking at it, the exhibitor who stands talking with their friends in front of your table… completely blocking your table from everyone else, the filmmakers and poets and cartoonists and zinesters and self-publishers that make up this odd group of underground and outsider artists.

Thanks for having me.

Advertisements