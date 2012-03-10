In 2001 I started a series of self-help brochures called Paltry Pamphlets, covering such high-brow topics as what to do when your baby dies, how to figure out if you are ugly or just mentally retarded, and sure fire ways to stop (or possibly avoid all together) being molested by your paternal grandfather. They were formatted as tri-fold brochures, 8.5″ x 11″ folded three times, and hopefully slipped among serious pamphlets at local doctor’s offices and free clinics. Incidentally the best review I received about them were from a friend of mine who said about the one called “Grandpa’s Got a Problem, A Guide for Getting Grandpa Out of Your Pants” was that although it was crass, the advice I gave would actually be helpful in the situation, and I agree… put dead bugs in your panties and grandpa will avoid your private parts, I guarantee it.

I loved making them, and I hope to do more, but they were never a “zine” until now.

A few years ago the Austrian design journal +rosebud contacted me and asked me to submit to their newest issue entitled VERY FUNNY!, they wanted humor pieces. Just like all the times I’ve submitted to +rosebud, when they wrote me I was currently in the process of putting something new together, in this case it was the redesign of the paltry pamphlets. I had over the years noticed an embarrassing amount of typos and errors and overall my taste in design had changed so much that I didn’t like offering them as they were. So I took the assignment and redesigned them, all the while knowing I’d just redesign them again later on and offer them through my site. Which is exactly what I am doing now.

The paltry pamphlets are back, including a new one: Part 4: Becoming Unimaginative: A Guide to Stopping the Growth of Creativity. This one explains how to stop making art so you can save yourself from a life of misery.

Read. Learn. Grow. The world needs you.

[samples can be viewed here]

order this for $1.00 by going to the ordering page or send cash to:

marc calvary 41-23 53rd ave. #1R woodside, ny 11377

