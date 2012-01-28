Posted on

Prayercards.

In 2001 I made these little prayer cards. I had a friends mother who spoke spanish translate them for me, so there is both an english and spanish translation on the back of each. It’s not something I’ll ever reprint, but I found a few hiding away and so I’m making them available here until they are gone. Included in little zip locked baggy contains 1 of each of the 5 cards: the prayer for suicidal chain smokers, the prayer for forgotten dreams, the prayer for unaccomplished goals, the prayer for thieves and liars, and the prayer for mistakes. Black and white on colored card stock it’s perfect for absolutely nothing besides being blashpamous and adding to your collection of odd collectables.

order this for $3.00 by going to the ordering page or send cash to:
marc calvary 41-23 53rd ave. #1R woodside, ny 11377

Published by: marc calvary

eternally residing in new york, the carbon based mistake currently takes the form of zines, photography, writing, blasphemy, design, art, and printing. thecarbonbasedmistake.com - publish and be damned

This website is inactive, I have moved to www.thecarbonbasedmistake.com

