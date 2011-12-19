Stickers! Stickers! Stickers!

USPS delivered the last of the first batch of vinyl stickers I designed today!

The first was offered last week, it’s the Heaven Smells sticker which I used to photocopy and put in public restrooms all over town about 10 years ago. It has been gathering dust in a box since then, some may say it was better to leave it in that box but when I came across it I knew I had to make it into a vinyl sticker. The art is taken out of context from an old Dennis the Menace strip by Henry King “Hank” Ketcham (March 14, 1920 – June 1, 2001) and although I have repurposed it and altered the artwork… I decided I didn’t feel right making a profit off ol’ Hank. So this one I sell at cost, or give away free. Get 5 for a dollar on the ordering page. [samples can be viewed here]

The second sticker was strangely enough, another bathroom sticker… I’m not even a fan of scat humor. But this was another sticker I used to photocopy and place in bathrooms years ago, the original was more to the point, it didn’t have the lengthy text, but I thought it would be fun to do this version. The Attention Ass Wipe stickers are supposed to be used to shame people into washing their hands, but it probably won’t work. Get 2 for a dollar on the ordering page. [samples can be viewed here]

The third is my favorite, once again another sticker I made that I used to plaster the town with way back in the days. I used to call it the Lies Fish, but the more accurate name would be ichthys, greek for fish (ΙΧΘΥΣ) and also the acronym for “Ἰησοῦς Χριστός, Θεοῦ Υἱός, Σωτήρ”, (Iēsous Christos, Theou Yios, Sōtēr), which translates into English as “Jesus Christ, God’s Son, Savior”. I’ve been putting these in the bibles I find in hotel rooms. Get 2 for a dollar and go to hell on the ordering page. [samples can be viewed here]

Enjoy!

