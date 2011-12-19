USPS delivered the last of the first batch of vinyl stickers I designed today!
The first was offered last week, it’s the Heaven Smells sticker which I used to photocopy and put in public restrooms all over town about 10 years ago. It has been gathering dust in a box since then, some may say it was better to leave it in that box but when I came across it I knew I had to make it into a vinyl sticker. The art is taken out of context from an old Dennis the Menace strip by Henry King “Hank” Ketcham (March 14, 1920 – June 1, 2001) and although I have repurposed it and altered the artwork… I decided I didn’t feel right making a profit off ol’ Hank. So this one I sell at cost, or give away free. Get 5 for a dollar on the ordering page. [samples can be viewed here]
The second sticker was strangely enough, another bathroom sticker… I’m not even a fan of scat humor. But this was another sticker I used to photocopy and place in bathrooms years ago, the original was more to the point, it didn’t have the lengthy text, but I thought it would be fun to do this version. The Attention Ass Wipe stickers are supposed to be used to shame people into washing their hands, but it probably won’t work. Get 2 for a dollar on the ordering page. [samples can be viewed here]
The third is my favorite, once again another sticker I made that I used to plaster the town with way back in the days. I used to call it the Lies Fish, but the more accurate name would be ichthys, greek for fish (ΙΧΘΥΣ) and also the acronym for “Ἰησοῦς Χριστός, Θεοῦ Υἱός, Σωτήρ”, (Iēsous Christos, Theou Yios, Sōtēr), which translates into English as “Jesus Christ, God’s Son, Savior”. I’ve been putting these in the bibles I find in hotel rooms. Get 2 for a dollar and go to hell on the ordering page. [samples can be viewed here]
Enjoy!
2 thoughts on “Stickers! Stickers! Stickers!”
I have the “attention” sticker in my bathroom still. It’s been in 5 houses now… people still laugh… and claim to have washed their hands.
Once I was attending a party hosted by a new girlfriend’s group of friends. This was the first time I had met them. During the party I went to the restroom, and forgot to wash my hands. When I exited the group was all looking at me. My girlfriend excitedly asked, “Isn’t that a great smell?” What? I didn’t know what they were taking about… “The bathroom hand soap, doesn’t it smell great?” It was obvious I hadn’t washed my hands, I thought to lie and say “oh yeah, that soap is great”, but it was clear I had forgotten to by the looks on everyones face. I swallowed my embarrassment and said I’d be right back and went to wash my hands. That was the last time I ever forgot.