The Straphanger’s Noose.

The Straphanger’s Noose are photographs I’ve secretly taken of commuters on the subways of NYC, and a collection of 5 different fake MTA signs I’ve tried to blanket the subways with, which are also available as handouts on the miscellanea page. Most images have been processed using the instagram, hipstamatic, and/or snapseed iPhone apps. The New York subway system is an amazing and horrible experience all at the same time.

[samples can be viewed here]

It’s sized 5″ H X 5″W and includes:
32 full color pages

order this for $1.00 by going to the ordering page or send cash to:
marc calvary 41-23 53rd ave. #1R woodside, ny

Published by: marc calvary

eternally residing in new york, the carbon based mistake currently takes the form of zines, photography, writing, blasphemy, design, art, and printing. thecarbonbasedmistake.com - publish and be damned

